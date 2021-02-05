The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of CG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 1,410,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In related news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,934,361 shares of company stock worth $82,298,114 in the last three months.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

