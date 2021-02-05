The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.11

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

