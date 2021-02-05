The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78-3.813 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.
The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $253.05 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.25.
In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total value of $7,090,242.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
