The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.22

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $25.20. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 24,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

