The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.40 ($2.82) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISP. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.16 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

