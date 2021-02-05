The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€137.00” Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.58 ($114.80).

Shares of AIR traded up €3.29 ($3.87) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €93.10 ($109.53). 1,992,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.01. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

