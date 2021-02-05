The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to “Neutral”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canada Goose by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,229,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

