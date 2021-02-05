The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 2,896,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

