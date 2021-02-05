The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 8.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.11% of The Home Depot worth $321,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.58.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

