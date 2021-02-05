The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $487.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Joint by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

