The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.86

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 105580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Joint by 137.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

