The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in The Kroger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of KR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.58. 130,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,734,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

