The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Head to Head Comparison

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SelectQuote alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SelectQuote and The Marketing Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 2 8 0 2.80 The Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $30.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given SelectQuote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than The Marketing Alliance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and The Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote N/A N/A N/A The Marketing Alliance -2.31% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and The Marketing Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 7.63 $81.15 million ($0.16) -155.94 The Marketing Alliance $36.13 million 0.56 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than The Marketing Alliance.

Summary

SelectQuote beats The Marketing Alliance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

About The Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.