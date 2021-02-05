The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The New York Times by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The New York Times by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

