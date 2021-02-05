The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.78.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $156.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.