The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

