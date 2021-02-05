The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Down to $133.60

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.60, but opened at $127.60. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $141.04, with a volume of 300,423 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The stock has a market cap of £664.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

