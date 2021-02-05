The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $731.84.

NYSE SHW traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.09. 12,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,944. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

