The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.83

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

