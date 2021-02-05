The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.42. The Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 25,360 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

