The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.95

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 6745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.