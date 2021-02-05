The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 120,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,978. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

