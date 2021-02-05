The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.