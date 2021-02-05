THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $101,240.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019334 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005160 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

