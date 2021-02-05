Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Trading Down 5.6%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s share price fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. 1,273,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 942,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

