Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 181,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,851,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.23 million and a P/E ratio of -16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

