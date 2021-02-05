THETA 1-Day Volume Reaches $219.10 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, THETA has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00005791 BTC on major exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $219.10 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.44 or 0.06102810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

