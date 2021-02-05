Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $178.43 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $178.43 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00218049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.60 or 0.01799448 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,237,417,600 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.