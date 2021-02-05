Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $180.59 million and $9.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00220362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.81 or 0.01855044 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,237,038,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

