THETA (THETA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.84 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $203.84 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.