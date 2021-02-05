TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.00. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 81,874 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54. The firm has a market cap of £21.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.07.

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.