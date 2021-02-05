Thomas E. Ferguson Sells 3,421 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67.

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 115,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

