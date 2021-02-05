ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,506.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $1,506.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 114% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00174090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082642 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045844 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

