Thrive Token (THRT) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $405,963.03 and approximately $9,412.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

