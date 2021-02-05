Thunder Token Trading Up 15.5% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

