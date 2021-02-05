Tidex Token Trading Up 82.3% Over Last 7 Days (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 145.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 82.3% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $546.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

