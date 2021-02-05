Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 6,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF)

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

