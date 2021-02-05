TitanSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.84 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.04 or 0.01179275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.04 or 0.06002504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

