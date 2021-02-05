Tolar (TOL) Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Tolar has a market cap of $1.85 million and $75,765.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 770,336,534 coins and its circulating supply is 225,198,639 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

