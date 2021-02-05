Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Up 0.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.28. 978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Separately, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

