TOP (TOP) Trading Up 17% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $195,736.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.08 or 0.01294042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.88 or 0.06261153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020770 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

