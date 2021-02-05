TOP Trading 16% Higher This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $225,177.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

