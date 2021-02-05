Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.62

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.62 and traded as high as $65.60. Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 112,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.76 million and a PE ratio of -15.37.

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.