Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

