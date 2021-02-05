Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

