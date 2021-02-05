Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Down 7.9%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

