Total (TOT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Total (NYSE:TOT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Total to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.08. 25,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,777. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Total alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.