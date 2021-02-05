Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.21. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

