TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) Shares Down 2%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPGYU)’s stock price was down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 8,942 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.92.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (OTCMKTS:TPGYU)

There is no company description available for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp..

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.