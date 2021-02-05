TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $370.79

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $370.79 and traded as high as $394.50. TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) shares last traded at $394.50, with a volume of 673,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L)’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

