Traceability Chain Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $4.11 million and $13.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00089783 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.